Nov 20 Results and standings from the
Russian
championship champions group on Sunday
Dynamo Moscow 2 Kuban Krasnodar 1
Spartak Moscow 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Played on Friday
CSKA Moscow 1 Rubin Kazan 2
Zenit St Petersburg 0 Anzhi Makhachkala 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 31 17 11 3 59 25 62
-------------------------
2 CSKA Moscow 31 16 11 4 59 31 59
-------------------------
3 Dynamo Moscow 31 17 7 7 53 31 58
4 Spartak Moscow 31 16 8 7 50 33 56
5 Lokomotiv Moscow 31 15 8 8 49 32 53
-------------------------
6 Rubin Kazan 31 14 10 7 42 28 52
-------------------------
7 Kuban Krasnodar 31 14 7 10 39 29 49
8 Anzhi Makhachkala 31 13 10 8 38 32 49
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
