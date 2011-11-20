Nov 20 Results and standings from the Russian championship champions group on Sunday Dynamo Moscow 2 Kuban Krasnodar 1 Spartak Moscow 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Played on Friday CSKA Moscow 1 Rubin Kazan 2 Zenit St Petersburg 0 Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 31 17 11 3 59 25 62 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 31 16 11 4 59 31 59 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Moscow 31 17 7 7 53 31 58 4 Spartak Moscow 31 16 8 7 50 33 56 5 Lokomotiv Moscow 31 15 8 8 49 32 53 ------------------------- 6 Rubin Kazan 31 14 10 7 42 28 52 ------------------------- 7 Kuban Krasnodar 31 14 7 10 39 29 49 8 Anzhi Makhachkala 31 13 10 8 38 32 49 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup

