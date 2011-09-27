MOSCOW, Sept 27 Former Russia goalkeeper Stanislav Cherchesov has been appointed coach of Chechen club Terek Grozny, the Russian Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Cherchesov, who had been out of work since his last club Zhemchuzhina Sochi folded last month because of financial problems, had signed a two-year contract, Terek said on their website (www.fc-terek.ru).

The 48-year-old replaces Isa Baltiyev, who was named the club's caretaker coach following the sacking of Dutchman Ruud Gullit in June.

Since retiring as a player in 2002, Cherchesov has held various coaching jobs including a one-year stint at Spartak Moscow, who sacked him in 2008 following a string of poor results.

Terek, run by Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov, are 11th in the 16-team Premier League midway through the season. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

