MOSCOW, Sept 27 Former Russia goalkeeper
Stanislav Cherchesov has been appointed coach of Chechen club
Terek Grozny, the Russian Premier League side said on Tuesday.
Cherchesov, who had been out of work since his last club
Zhemchuzhina Sochi folded last month because of financial
problems, had signed a two-year contract, Terek said on their
website (www.fc-terek.ru).
The 48-year-old replaces Isa Baltiyev, who was named the
club's caretaker coach following the sacking of Dutchman Ruud
Gullit in June.
Since retiring as a player in 2002, Cherchesov has held
various coaching jobs including a one-year stint at Spartak
Moscow, who sacked him in 2008 following a string of poor
results.
Terek, run by Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader Ramzan
Kadyrov, are 11th in the 16-team Premier League midway through
the season.
