MOSCOW, Sept 3 Nikolai Tolstykh has vowed to stamp corruption, match-fixing and other evil from Russian soccer after being elected president of the country's Football Union (RFU) on Monday.

"No-one would deny the fact that there are problems in Russian football, many problems. But I'm confident we can solve all of them," the former Dynamo Moscow defender said in his post-election speech.

Media and soccer experts say widespread match-fixing and corruption have been rife in Russia for years but rarely has anyone been convicted or brought to trial.

With a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense administrator, willing to fight what he has called "the enemies of soccer", Tolstykh seems like a perfect man for the job.

In an ironic twist, Tolstykh replaces Sergei Fursenko, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who quit his post in June following Russia's poor showing at Euro 2012.

It was Fursenko who in December 2010 ousted Tolstykh as head of the Russian Professional Football League (PFL) and outlawed the organization because it did not have proper registration.

Many believed it was Fursenko's dislike for Tolstykh that led to his decision to disband the PFL.

IRON FIST

Tolstykh, who had ruled the PFL with an iron fist since it was formed in 1992 and also served as Dynamo Moscow boss for several years, suddenly found himself out of soccer.

He got the job as general director of the Russian Olympic Committee but never lost touch with the game. When it was time to find a new RFU chief, Tolstykh's name immediately came up.

Tolstykh was supported by Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, while most of the country's top clubs, such as Moscow's CSKA and Lokomotiv, were backing his chief rival, president of the Russian Premier League Sergei Pryadkin.

Tolstykh will be tasked with reshaping the RFU, which is facing a deficit of up to $30 million following Fursenko's departure as Russia is getting ready to host the 2018 World Cup.

"If anyone can deal with many of our problems, Tolstykh is the man," said former Soviet international Yevgeny Lovchev, who now works as a newspaper columnist and often criticises the RFU.

While many call him an anti-corruption crusader and others are fearful of his uncompromising demeanour, Tolstykh was always willing to find a big scrap if there was one.

In 1996, PFL chief Tolstykh survived a no-confidence vote after allegedly assaulting a referee, saying the vote was rigged by long-serving RFU chief and arch-rival Vyacheslav Koloskov.

Koloskov denied the allegation, nevertheless Tolstykh was allowed to keep his job after journalists discovered that two of the 15 ballots had been changed.

Two years later, Tolstykh challenged Koloskov for the supremacy in Russian soccer in a bitter power struggle amid allegations of rampant corruption and death threats.

At the time, Koloskov accused Tolstykh of making veiled threats on his life, saying he was forced to hire bodyguards.

The two men decided to put their differences aside and begin a new chapter in their relations a few years later. Koloskov has even backed Tolstykh in his latest bid for the RFU top job.

"I think he (Tolstykh) is the best man to lead Russian football," Koloskov told reporters on Monday. "Even before the vote I was saying that being a good administrator, he can do a lot of good for the game in this country."

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Josh Reich)