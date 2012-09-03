By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Nikolai Tolstykh has vowed to
stamp corruption, match-fixing and other evil from Russian
soccer after being elected president of the country's Football
Union (RFU) on Monday.
"No-one would deny the fact that there are problems in
Russian football, many problems. But I'm confident we can solve
all of them," the former Dynamo Moscow defender said in his
post-election speech.
Media and soccer experts say widespread match-fixing and
corruption have been rife in Russia for years but rarely has
anyone been convicted or brought to trial.
With a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense administrator,
willing to fight what he has called "the enemies of soccer",
Tolstykh seems like a perfect man for the job.
In an ironic twist, Tolstykh replaces Sergei Fursenko, a
close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who quit his
post in June following Russia's poor showing at Euro 2012.
It was Fursenko who in December 2010 ousted Tolstykh as head
of the Russian Professional Football League (PFL) and outlawed
the organization because it did not have proper registration.
Many believed it was Fursenko's dislike for Tolstykh that
led to his decision to disband the PFL.
IRON FIST
Tolstykh, who had ruled the PFL with an iron fist since it
was formed in 1992 and also served as Dynamo Moscow boss for
several years, suddenly found himself out of soccer.
He got the job as general director of the Russian Olympic
Committee but never lost touch with the game. When it was time
to find a new RFU chief, Tolstykh's name immediately came up.
Tolstykh was supported by Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko,
while most of the country's top clubs, such as Moscow's CSKA and
Lokomotiv, were backing his chief rival, president of the
Russian Premier League Sergei Pryadkin.
Tolstykh will be tasked with reshaping the RFU, which is
facing a deficit of up to $30 million following Fursenko's
departure as Russia is getting ready to host the 2018 World Cup.
"If anyone can deal with many of our problems, Tolstykh is
the man," said former Soviet international Yevgeny Lovchev, who
now works as a newspaper columnist and often criticises the RFU.
While many call him an anti-corruption crusader and others
are fearful of his uncompromising demeanour, Tolstykh was always
willing to find a big scrap if there was one.
In 1996, PFL chief Tolstykh survived a no-confidence vote
after allegedly assaulting a referee, saying the vote was rigged
by long-serving RFU chief and arch-rival Vyacheslav Koloskov.
Koloskov denied the allegation, nevertheless Tolstykh was
allowed to keep his job after journalists discovered that two of
the 15 ballots had been changed.
Two years later, Tolstykh challenged Koloskov for the
supremacy in Russian soccer in a bitter power struggle amid
allegations of rampant corruption and death threats.
At the time, Koloskov accused Tolstykh of making veiled
threats on his life, saying he was forced to hire bodyguards.
The two men decided to put their differences aside and begin
a new chapter in their relations a few years later. Koloskov has
even backed Tolstykh in his latest bid for the RFU top job.
"I think he (Tolstykh) is the best man to lead Russian
football," Koloskov told reporters on Monday. "Even before the
vote I was saying that being a good administrator, he can do a
lot of good for the game in this country."
