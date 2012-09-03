MOSCOW, Sept 3 Nikolai Tolstykh, ousted as head
of the Russian Professional Football League (PFL) two years ago,
was elected president of the country's Football Union (RFU) on
Monday.
The 56-year-old received 148 votes, beating president of the
Russian Premier League (RFPL) Sergei Pryadkin (124 votes) after
five other candidates had dropped out after the first round.
Other candidates included Igor Lebedev, a senior parliament
member, who last month accused the RFU of grossly overspending
its budget, and former Soviet international Yevgeny Lovchev, who
now works as a newspaper columnist and often criticises the RFU.
Tolstykh headed the PFL for 18 years before the league,
comprising of the two divisions below the RFPL, was outlawed by
then RFU chief Sergei Fursenko in December 2010 because it did
not have proper registration.
In an ironic twist, Tolstykh replaces Fursenko, a close
friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who quit his post in
June following Russia's disappointing showing at Euro 2012.
"It's a big honour but, most of all, a great responsibility
and I will try to serve Russian football as best as a I can,"
said Tolstykh, who was supported in his bid by powerful Sports
Minister Vitaly Mutko.
Unlike Fursenko, who was considered an outsider in many
soccer circles, Tolstykh comes with a strong background in the
game, having played for Dynamo Moscow in the 1970s and 80s.
He also served as Dynamo boss for several years before
concentrating solely on his PFL duties.
After losing his PFL job Tolstykh was working as general
director of the Russian Olympic Committee.
