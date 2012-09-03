MOSCOW, Sept 3 Nikolai Tolstykh, ousted as head of the Russian Professional Football League (PFL) two years ago, was elected president of the country's Football Union (RFU) on Monday.

The 56-year-old received 148 votes, beating president of the Russian Premier League (RFPL) Sergei Pryadkin (124 votes) after five other candidates had dropped out after the first round.

Other candidates included Igor Lebedev, a senior parliament member, who last month accused the RFU of grossly overspending its budget, and former Soviet international Yevgeny Lovchev, who now works as a newspaper columnist and often criticises the RFU.

Tolstykh headed the PFL for 18 years before the league, comprising of the two divisions below the RFPL, was outlawed by then RFU chief Sergei Fursenko in December 2010 because it did not have proper registration.

In an ironic twist, Tolstykh replaces Fursenko, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who quit his post in June following Russia's disappointing showing at Euro 2012.

"It's a big honour but, most of all, a great responsibility and I will try to serve Russian football as best as a I can," said Tolstykh, who was supported in his bid by powerful Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Unlike Fursenko, who was considered an outsider in many soccer circles, Tolstykh comes with a strong background in the game, having played for Dynamo Moscow in the 1970s and 80s.

He also served as Dynamo boss for several years before concentrating solely on his PFL duties.

After losing his PFL job Tolstykh was working as general director of the Russian Olympic Committee. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Martyn Herman)