MOSCOW, Sept 3 Brazil striker Hulk has joined Zenit St Petersburg from Portuguese club Porto on a five-year deal, the Russian champions said on Monday.

"He just completed all the formalities. It's a five-year contract," Zenit spokesman Dmitry Tsimmerman said.

A club source said Zenit had paid 40 million euros ($50.33 million) for the 26-year-old striker.

Hulk helped Porto to win three Portuguese league titles and the 2011 Europa League trophy after joining from the Japanese J League in 2008. (Writing By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond)