Jan 8 Scottish Cup fourth round
results on Sunday (numerals denote division, Scottish Premier
League unless stated).
Peterhead 0 Celtic 3
Arbroath (III) 0 Rangers 4
Played on Saturday
Livingston (II) 1 Ayr United (II) 2
Airdrie United (III) 2 Dundee United 6
Cowdenbeath (III) 2 Hibernian 3
Falkirk (II) 2 East Fife (III) 0
Forfar Athletic (III) 0 Aberdeen 4
Hearts 1 Auchinleck Talbot 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dunfermline Athletic 1
Motherwell 4 Queen's Park 0
Partick Thistle (II) 0 Queen of the South (II) 1
Raith Rovers (II) 1 Greenock Morton (II) 2
Ross County (II) 7 Stenhousemuir (III) 0
St. Johnstone 2 Brechin City (III) 1
St. Mirren 0 Hamilton Academical (II) 0
Dundee (II) 1 Kilmarnock 1
