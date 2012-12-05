LONDON Dec 5 The chairman of Scottish third division side Elgin City was charged on Wednesday with selling too many tickets for a league game against Glasgow giants Rangers which had to be postponed on the grounds of public safety.

The teams were due to meet at Elgin's tiny stadium, which their website (www.elgincity.com) states has a capacity of 3,927, on Nov. 25 but was called off after the over-sale came to light.

The Scottish FA has charged Graham Tatters with "not acting in the best interests of Association Football by knowingly distributing tickets in excess of the maximum capacity of the ground," the body said in a statement.

Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times but demoted to the fourth tier after collapsing under crippling debts, still attract some of the largest crowds in British soccer.

They are a huge draw for third division sides more used to attendances in the low hundreds. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)