Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
AUG 26 - Aug 26 Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Saturday, Aug.27 (GMT) Dunfermline Athletic v Motherwell (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) St. Johnstone v Dundee United (1400) Sunday, Aug.28 (GMT) St. Mirren v Celtic (1145) Rangers v Aberdeen (1400) Hearts v Hibernian (1445) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.