Soccer-Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Dec 27 Scottish Premier League fixtures Wednesday (1945 GMT unless stated) Aberdeen v Hearts Celtic v Rangers Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Motherwell v Dunfermline Athletic St Johnstone v Kilmarnock St Mirren v Dundee United Monday Hibernian v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St Johnstone (1400) Dundee United v Aberdeen (1500) Dunfermline Athletic v Celtic (1500) Kilmarnock v St Mirren (1500) Rangers v Motherwell (1500)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
For more soccer results
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Feb 6 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is refusing to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.
Feb 6 Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.