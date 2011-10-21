Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round fixture
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup4th Round 4th Round replay match on Monday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 (GMT) Leicester City v Derby County(II) (1945)
Oct 21 Scottish Premier League fixtures (times GMT).
Playing on Saturday Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1145) Dundee United v St. Johnstone (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic (1400) St. Mirren v Hibernian (1400)
Playing on Sunday Hearts v Rangers (1130) Celtic v Aberdeen (1400)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup4th Round 4th Round replay match on Monday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 (GMT) Leicester City v Derby County(II) (1945)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Scottish PremiershipRegular match on Monday Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Dundee v Kilmarnock (1500)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Arsenal v Hull City (1230) Manchester United v Watford (1500) Middlesbrough v Everton (1500) Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1500) Sunderland v Southampton (1500) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, February 12 (GMT) Burnley