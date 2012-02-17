* SFA to hold indepenedent inquiry
* Chairman says every penny accounted for
* Manager refuses to concede SPL title
Feb 17 Rangers chairman Craig Whyte said
on Friday he had "absolutely nothing to fear" shortly before the
Scottish Football Association (SFA) announced it would hold an
independent inquiry into the club's activities after it went
into administration.
The Scottish champions called in the administrators on
Tuesday after running into financial problems following a
dispute with British tax authorities that could leave them
facing a bill of more than 50 million pounds ($79.07 million).
The SFA said in December that businessman Whyte, who took
over the club last May and describes himself as a lifelong
Rangers fan, would be investigated after Rangers confirmed he
had previously been disqualified as a company director.
"The Scottish FA's previous efforts in obtaining information
relevant to the 'Fit and Proper Person' requirement has been
restricted by the club's solicitors' continued failure to share
information in a timely or detailed manner," the SFA said on
Friday in a statement on its website (www.scottishfa.co.uk).
"We now feel there is no option but to undertake an
independent inquiry to establish the clear facts and to
determine the extent of any possible rules breaches."
Stewart Regan, SFA chief executive, added: "Since we have
been unable to receive any detailed information requested... we
feel we have no option but to appoint an independent committee
to investigate a number of concerns we have raised."
The SFA have rules regarding office-bearers of member clubs
and also has "the power to fine, suspend or expel any recognised
football body, club, official, player, referee or other person
under the jurisdiction of the Association who has brought the
game into disrepute".
TRAUMATIC WEEK
Whyte described the week as "traumatic" before defending his
own role at Rangers and said calling in the administrators
offered the 140-year-old club a "fighting chance" of survival.
"The decision to call in the administrators was painful but
it was the right thing to do," Whyte said in a statement on the
club's website (www.rangers.co.uk) on Friday.
"In spite of the endless speculation and attempts at
character assassination by certain sections of the media, I am
100 percent confident that the administrators' report will prove
that every penny that has come in and gone out of Rangers has
been properly accounted for.
"I wish to state categorically for the record now that I
personally have not taken a single penny out of Rangers since I
became chairman and have paid all my expenses from my own funds.
"Today I learned that my predecessor, Alastair Johnston, has
urged the Crown Office to order an investigation into my
takeover of the club.
"Again, I have absolutely nothing to fear because any fair
investigation will prove that I have always acted in the best
interests of Rangers and been involved in no criminal
wrong-doing whatsoever."
VERY HARSH
Rangers, league champions a world record 54 times, were
docked 10 points by the Scottish Premier League after going into
administration, leaving them 14 points adrift of leaders and
arch-rivals Celtic but still in second place.
Corporate restructuring specialists Duff & Phelps have been
appointed by the club to run their affairs.
With Paul Clark of Duff & Phelps confirming that Saturday's
home Scottish Premier League game with Kilmarnock would go
ahead, coach Ally McCoist urged his players to try and narrow
the deficit to Celtic over the remaining 12 games this season.
"It's very harsh on the players that we have had the points
deduction but I would argue that people losing their livelihoods
is more important than losing 10 points in the league," McCoist
told a news conference.
"The league (title) has not gone. We have conceded 10
points, we have conceded nothing else.
"My job in the last nine months has been to manage the club.
This situation has brought a dimension to the job that I never
imagined in 100 years but I will deal with it and try to lead
this club as best I can.
"I can assure the support that I will do everything to take
this club forward and you will see tomorrow why it is all worth
it."
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Writing by Pritha Sarkar in London, editing by Ken Ferris)