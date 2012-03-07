By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 The situation at
financially stricken Rangers remained far from clear on
Wednesday with one director claiming it was "inevitable" the
Scottish club had to be liquidated while a former director
robustly claimed that was far from the case.
The Glasgow club, league champions a world record 54 times,
went into administration last month owing 9.0 million pounds in
payroll and sales taxes and current director Dave King said in a
statement they were facing certain liquidation.
However, former director Paul Murray, who is now working
with the administrators to save the club, criticised King and
said that was certainly not the only likely outcome.
Players and coaching staff have been in negotiations with
the administrators over wage cuts in a bid to save one million
pounds a month.
Last week joint-administrator Paul Clark of Duff and Phelps
said the club faced a 4.5 million pounds shortfall by the end of
the season.
However, in his statement on Wednesday King said it was
unlikely Rangers could emerge from administration.
"I do not believe that there is a reasonable prospect that
the company can come out of administration. I believe that
liquidation is inevitable," he said.
King also accused he club's owner Craig Whyte of "abusing
the loyalty" of fans.
"I met with Craig Whyte during my recent visit and he
provided clarity on the funding position," he said in his
statement. "His true financial commitment was not by way of cash
(as he had previously advised me) but rather guarantees that he
and/or companies associated with him had given to Ticketus.
"The harsh reality is that Craig Whyte has abused the
loyalty of the fans by trading that future loyalty for cash in a
manner that has excluded the club's ability to provide the very
product that the fans were expected to pay for."
King also said that there was no prospect of the club
meeting UEFA's financial regulations and therefore would not
have the benefit of European football.
HIGH PROFILE
Rangers are the highest profile club in Britain to be placed
in administration but its future is far from straightforward
with one of the club's former directors, Paul Murray disagreeing
with King's assessment of the problem.
Murray told Talksport radio station that he disagreed and
that liquidation was not inevitable.
He said: "From my point of view and talking to the
administrators, I'm certainly not working on the basis that
liquidation is inevitable.
"I'm surprised Dave King has actually released that
statement, as he certainly didn't clear it with me. I agree with
a lot of what he said, but with regard to liquidation I'm not
sure I agree with that.
"It's a pretty comprehensive statement but Dave lives in
South Africa and I think he's currently in China on business, so
he's a little bit distant from the detail here."
(additional reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin
Palmer)