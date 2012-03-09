March 9 Rangers have agreed a raft of
cost-cutting measures which should allow them to fulfil their
fixtures for the rest of the Scottish Premier League season, the
administrators told a news conference on Friday.
Among the savings that have been made at the stricken club
is an agreement from the players to take wage cuts of between 25
and 75 percent.
The plight of Rangers, Scottish champions a world record 54
times, has sent shockwaves through British soccer where many
clubs are struggling to make ends meet.
Rangers are part of the fabric of Scottish society, their
bitter rivalry with city rivals Celtic illustrating the divide
between Protestants and Roman Catholics in the country.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Mark Meadows)