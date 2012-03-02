March 2 Scottish champions Rangers need to
save around one million pounds ($1.6 million) a month to
survive, the Glasgow club's administrators said on Friday.
The administrators have been in talks with manager Ally
McCoist about trimming the playing squad but delayed any
decision until next week.
"The Rangers business is trading at a substantial loss and
we have no alternative but to fill an approximate 4.5 million
pounds shortfall by the end of the season," joint administrator
Paul Clark of Duff and Phelps said in a statement.
"It is therefore imperative we find savings of approximately
one million pounds per month to ensure the ongoing viability of
the business."
The financial crisis facing Rangers, league champions a
world record 54 times, has sent shockwaves through British
soccer where many clubs are living beyond their means.
In England, the administrator for Portsmouth warned on
Thursday the championship (second division) club could fail to
fulfil their remaining fixtures this season because of a
shortage of cash.
Rangers and Portsmouth have fallen behind on tax payments,
forcing them into administration.
The Scottish champions owe around nine million pounds in
payroll and sales taxes. They also face a potential liability of
more than 50 million pounds in a separate tax case relating to
how players were paid in recent years.
Rangers have been docked 10 points for going into
administration, effectively handing the league title to city
rivals Celtic.
($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Tony Jimenez)