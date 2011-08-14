Aug 14 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Sunday
Kilmarnock 4 Hibernian 1
Saturday, August 13
Celtic 5 Dundee United 1
Hearts 3 Aberdeen 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Rangers 2
St. Johnstone 0 Dunfermline Athletic 1
St. Mirren 0 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Motherwell 4 3 1 0 5 0 10
2 Celtic 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
3 Rangers 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
4 Kilmarnock 3 1 2 0 5 2 5
5 Dunfermline Athletic 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
6 St. Mirren 4 1 2 1 2 2 5

7 Dundee United 4 1 2 1 4 7 5
8 Hearts 4 1 1 2 4 3 4
9 Hibernian 3 1 0 2 2 6 3
10 St. Johnstone 3 0 1 2 0 3 1
11 Aberdeen 4 0 1 3 0 5 1
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
1-6: Promotion Play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
