Feb 8 Scottish Premier League result and
standings on Wednesday.
Hearts 0 Celtic 4
Played on Tuesday
Dunfermline Athletic 1 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 20 2 3 52 16 62
2 Rangers 25 18 4 3 47 14 58
3 Motherwell 24 12 5 7 31 29 41
4 Hearts 25 10 5 10 30 22 35
5 St. Johnstone 24 10 5 9 32 27 35
6 Aberdeen 25 7 8 10 27 30 29
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 24 6 10 8 28 35 28
8 Dundee United 24 6 9 9 33 38 27
9 St. Mirren 25 6 9 10 25 36 27
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 7 5 12 30 40 26
11 Hibernian 24 4 6 14 24 45 18
12 Dunfermline Athletic 25 4 6 15 27 54 18
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Dunfermline Athletic v Rangers (1200)
Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Hibernian v Aberdeen (1500)
Kilmarnock v Hearts (1500)
St. Johnstone v Dundee United (1500)
St. Mirren v Motherwell (1500)