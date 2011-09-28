Sept 28 Scottish Premier League result and standings on Wednesday Hibernian 3 St Johnstone 2 Played on Tuesday Rangers 2 Kilmarnock 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 9 8 1 0 21 3 25 2 Celtic 8 6 0 2 18 6 18 3 Motherwell 9 5 1 3 10 12 16 4 Hearts 9 3 3 3 9 6 12 5 St. Johnstone 9 3 3 3 11 9 12 6 St. Mirren 9 3 3 3 7 7 12 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 9 2 4 3 11 13 10 8 Dundee United 9 2 4 3 13 16 10 9 Dunfermline Athletic 8 2 3 3 11 16 9 10 Hibernian 9 2 3 4 11 17 9 11 Aberdeen 9 1 3 5 4 11 6 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 1 2 6 8 18 5 1-6: Promotion playoff 7-12: Relegation playoff Next Fixtures (GMT): Playing on Friday Aberdeen v Dunfermline Athletic (1845) Playing on Saturday Dundee United v Motherwell (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Mirren (1400) Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1400) Rangers v Hibernian (1400) Playing on Sunday Hearts v Celtic (1145)

