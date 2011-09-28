Sept 28 Scottish Premier League result and
standings on Wednesday
Hibernian 3 St Johnstone 2
Played on Tuesday
Rangers 2 Kilmarnock 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 9 8 1 0 21 3 25
2 Celtic 8 6 0 2 18 6 18
3 Motherwell 9 5 1 3 10 12 16
4 Hearts 9 3 3 3 9 6 12
5 St. Johnstone 9 3 3 3 11 9 12
6 St. Mirren 9 3 3 3 7 7 12
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 9 2 4 3 11 13 10
8 Dundee United 9 2 4 3 13 16 10
9 Dunfermline Athletic 8 2 3 3 11 16 9
10 Hibernian 9 2 3 4 11 17 9
11 Aberdeen 9 1 3 5 4 11 6
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 1 2 6 8 18 5
1-6: Promotion playoff
7-12: Relegation playoff
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Playing on Friday
Aberdeen v Dunfermline Athletic (1845)
Playing on Saturday
Dundee United v Motherwell (1400)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Mirren (1400)
Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1400)
Rangers v Hibernian (1400)
Playing on Sunday
Hearts v Celtic (1145)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Ken Ferris)