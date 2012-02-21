Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 21 Scottish Premier League result and standings on Tuesday. Dundee United 4 Kilmarnock 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 27 22 2 3 58 16 68 2 Rangers * 27 19 4 4 51 16 51 3 Motherwell 26 13 6 7 34 29 45 4 Hearts 27 10 6 11 31 26 36 5 St. Johnstone 26 10 6 10 33 32 36 6 Dundee United 27 8 10 9 42 39 34 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 27 7 11 9 30 40 32 8 Aberdeen 27 7 10 10 27 30 31 9 St. Mirren 27 6 11 10 25 36 29 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 7 6 13 31 42 27 11 Hibernian 26 4 7 15 24 50 19 12 Dunfermline Athletic 27 4 7 16 29 59 19 ------------------------- * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Playing on Wednesday (GMT) Celtic v Dunfermline Athletic (1945) Motherwell v Hibernian (1945)
Playing on Saturday St. Mirren v Aberdeen (1200) Celtic v Motherwell (1500) Hearts v Dundee United (1500) Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1500) St. Johnstone v Dunfermline Athletic (1500)
Playing on Sunday Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers (1245)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.