Soccer-Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Sept 11 Scottish Premier League result and standings on Sunday. Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 0
Played on Saturday Celtic 4 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 0 Rangers 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Hearts 1 Kilmarnock 3 Dunfermline Athletic 2 St. Mirren 0 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 6 5 1 0 11 1 16 2 Celtic 6 5 0 1 14 2 15 3 Motherwell 7 4 1 2 9 9 13 4 Kilmarnock 6 2 3 1 9 6 9 5 Hearts 7 2 3 2 7 4 9 6 St. Mirren 7 2 3 2 4 5 9 ------------------------- 7 Dunfermline Athletic 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 8 St. Johnstone 6 1 3 2 4 6 6 9 Dundee United 7 1 3 3 7 12 6 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 11 Aberdeen 7 1 2 4 2 8 5 12 Hibernian 6 1 1 4 3 10 4 1-6: Promotion Play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 6 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is refusing to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.
Feb 6 Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.