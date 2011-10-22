Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Oct 22 Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Saturday Dundee United 0 St. Johnstone 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dunfermline Athletic 1 Motherwell 0 Kilmarnock 0 St. Mirren 2 Hibernian 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 11 9 2 0 23 4 29 2 Motherwell 12 7 2 3 14 13 23 3 Celtic 10 6 1 3 21 11 19 4 St. Johnstone 12 5 4 3 15 10 19 5 Hearts 11 5 3 3 13 6 18 6 St. Mirren 12 3 4 5 11 13 13 ------------------------- 7 Aberdeen 11 3 3 5 11 12 12 8 Kilmarnock 12 2 6 4 15 18 12 9 Hibernian 12 3 3 6 14 21 12 10 Dundee United 12 2 5 5 15 22 11 11 Dunfermline Athletic 11 2 4 5 12 23 10 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 2 3 7 11 22 9 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Hearts v Rangers (1130) Celtic v Aberdeen (1400)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)