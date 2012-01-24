Jan 24 Result and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Tuesday
Motherwell 3 Dunfermline Athletic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 24 19 2 3 48 16 59
2 Rangers 24 17 4 3 43 14 55
3 Motherwell 23 11 5 7 28 27 38
4 Hearts 24 10 5 9 30 18 35
5 St. Johnstone 23 10 5 8 30 24 35
6 Dundee United 24 6 9 9 33 38 27
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 23 6 9 8 27 34 27
8 Aberdeen 24 6 8 10 26 30 26
9 St. Mirren 24 6 8 10 25 36 26
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 4 12 30 40 25
11 Hibernian 23 4 6 13 24 41 18
12 Dunfermline Athletic 23 4 5 14 26 52 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 28
Aberdeen v Dunfermline Athletic (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Mirren (1500)
Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500)
Rangers v Hibernian (1500)