Jan 28 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Saturday
Aberdeen 1 Dunfermline Athletic 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 St. Mirren 0
Motherwell 3 St. Johnstone 2
Rangers 4 Hibernian 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 24 19 2 3 48 16 59
2 Rangers 25 18 4 3 47 14 58
3 Motherwell 24 12 5 7 31 29 41
4 Hearts 24 10 5 9 30 18 35
5 St. Johnstone 24 10 5 9 32 27 35
6 Aberdeen 25 7 8 10 27 30 29
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 24 6 9 9 33 38 27
8 Kilmarnock 23 6 9 8 27 34 27
9 St. Mirren 25 6 9 10 25 36 27
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 7 5 12 30 40 26
11 Hibernian 24 4 6 14 24 45 18
12 Dunfermline Athletic 24 4 5 15 26 53 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off