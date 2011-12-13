Dec 13 Result and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Tuesday
St. Johnstone 1 Aberdeen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 18 14 3 1 34 8 45
2 Celtic 18 13 2 3 36 14 41
3 Motherwell 17 10 3 4 23 18 33
4 St. Johnstone 18 7 5 6 21 18 26
5 Hearts 18 6 4 8 16 14 22
6 Kilmarnock 17 5 7 5 23 25 22
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 18 5 6 7 24 29 21
8 St. Mirren 18 5 6 7 17 23 21
9 Aberdeen 18 4 5 9 21 26 17
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 18 4 3 11 24 36 15
11 Hibernian 17 3 5 9 16 28 14
12 Dunfermline Athletic 17 3 5 9 20 36 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 17
Aberdeen v Hibernian (1230)
Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic (1500)
Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1500)
Motherwell v St. Mirren (1500)
Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Sunday, December 18
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1500)