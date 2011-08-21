Aug 21 Scottish Premier League results and
standings on Sunday.
Celtic 0 St. Johnstone 1
Kilmarnock 0 Hearts 0
Motherwell 0 Rangers 3
Played on Saturday
Aberdeen 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Dundee United 0 Dunfermline Athletic 1
Hibernian 1 St. Mirren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 4 3 1 0 8 1 10
2 Motherwell 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
3 Celtic 4 3 0 1 8 2 9
4 Dunfermline Athletic 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
5 St. Mirren 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
6 Kilmarnock 4 1 3 0 5 2 6
-------------------------
7 Hearts 5 1 2 2 4 3 5
8 Dundee United 5 1 2 2 4 8 5
9 St. Johnstone 4 1 1 2 1 3 4
10 Aberdeen 5 1 1 3 2 6 4
11 Hibernian 4 1 0 3 3 8 3
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5 0 1 4 4 11 1
1-6: Promotion Play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
