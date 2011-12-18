UPDATE 1-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Ruthless Chelsea overpower Arsenal to stretch lead
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 18 Scottish Premier League results and standings on Sunday. St. Johnstone 0 Celtic 2
Played on Saturday Aberdeen 1 Hibernian 0 Hearts 4 Dunfermline Athletic 0 Kilmarnock 1 Dundee United 1 Motherwell 1 St. Mirren 1 Rangers 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 19 15 3 1 36 9 48 2 Celtic 19 14 2 3 38 14 44 3 Motherwell 18 10 4 4 24 19 34 4 St. Johnstone 19 7 5 7 21 20 26 5 Hearts 19 7 4 8 20 14 25 6 Kilmarnock 18 5 8 5 24 26 23 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 19 5 7 7 25 30 22 8 St. Mirren 19 5 7 7 18 24 22 9 Aberdeen 19 5 5 9 22 26 20 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 4 3 12 25 38 15 11 Hibernian 18 3 5 10 16 29 14 12 Dunfermline Athletic 18 3 5 10 20 40 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 4 A firm header from Marcos Alonso, a superb individual effort from Eden Hazard and a lob from Cesc Fabregas earned Premier League leaders Chelsea an emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47 3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46 ------------------------- 6 Manch