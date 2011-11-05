Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round fixtures

Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Monday 5th Round Saturday, February 11 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1215) Ayr United(II) v Clyde(IV) (1500) Dunfermline Athletic(II) v Hamilton Academical (1500) East Fife(III) v St. Mirren(II) (1500) Ross County v Aberdeen (1500) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle