Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
Feb 11 Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Saturday Celtic 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Dunfermline Athletic 1 Rangers 4 Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 0 Kilmarnock 1 Hearts 1 St. Johnstone 1 Dundee United 5 St. Mirren 0 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 26 21 2 3 53 16 65 2 Rangers 26 19 4 3 51 15 61 3 Motherwell 25 12 6 7 31 29 42 4 Hearts 26 10 6 10 31 23 36 5 St. Johnstone 25 10 5 10 33 32 35 6 Dundee United 25 7 9 9 38 39 30 ------------------------- 7 Aberdeen 26 7 9 10 27 30 30 8 Kilmarnock 25 6 11 8 29 36 29 9 St. Mirren 26 6 10 10 25 36 28 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 7 5 13 30 41 26 11 Hibernian 25 4 7 14 24 45 19 12 Dunfermline Athletic 26 4 6 16 28 58 18 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
Feb 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.
Feb 13 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has only been at the club for two weeks but the Italian has already developed an understanding with his new team mates and says the chemistry was clear for all to see in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sunderland.