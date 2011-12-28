Dec 28 Scottish Premier League
results and standings on Wednesday.
Wednesday, December 28
Aberdeen 0 Hearts 0
Celtic 1 Rangers 0
Hibernian 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
St. Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 0
St. Mirren 2 Dundee United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 21 16 2 3 41 15 50
2 Rangers 21 15 3 3 37 12 48
3 Motherwell 19 10 4 5 24 21 34
4 St. Johnstone 21 9 5 7 26 20 32
5 Hearts 21 8 5 8 22 14 29
6 Dundee United 21 6 8 7 30 33 26
-------------------------
7 St. Mirren 21 6 8 7 22 27 26
8 Kilmarnock 20 5 8 7 25 30 23
9 Aberdeen 21 5 6 10 23 28 21
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 5 4 12 28 40 19
11 Hibernian 20 3 6 11 18 33 15
12 Dunfermline Athletic 19 3 5 11 20 43 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Motherwell v Dunfermline Athletic (1945)
Postponed
Monday, January 2
Hibernian v Hearts (1215)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400)
Dundee United v Aberdeen (1500)
Dunfermline Athletic v Celtic (1500)
Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1500)
Rangers v Motherwell (1500)
