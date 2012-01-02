Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Jan 2 Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Monday
Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 2 Dunfermline Athletic 0 Celtic 3 Hibernian 1 Hearts 3 Kilmarnock 2 St. Mirren 1 Rangers 3 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 22 17 2 3 44 15 53 2 Rangers 22 16 3 3 40 12 51 3 Motherwell 20 10 4 6 24 24 34 4 Hearts 22 9 5 8 25 15 32 5 St. Johnstone 21 9 5 7 26 20 32 6 Dundee United 22 6 8 8 31 35 26 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 21 6 8 7 27 31 26 8 St. Mirren 22 6 8 8 23 29 26 9 Aberdeen 22 6 6 10 25 29 24 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 5 4 12 28 40 19 11 Hibernian 21 3 6 12 19 36 15 12 Dunfermline Athletic 20 3 5 12 20 46 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Postponed
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.