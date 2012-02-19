Feb 19 Scottish Premier League results and
standings on Sunday.
Aberdeen 0 St. Johnstone 0
Hibernian 0 Celtic 5
Played on Saturday
Dundee United 0 St. Mirren 0
Dunfermline Athletic 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Motherwell 3 Hearts 0
Rangers 0 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 22 2 3 58 16 68
2 Rangers * 27 19 4 4 51 16 51
3 Motherwell 26 13 6 7 34 29 45
4 Hearts 27 10 6 11 31 26 36
5 St. Johnstone 26 10 6 10 33 32 36
6 Kilmarnock 26 7 11 8 30 36 32
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 26 7 10 9 38 39 31
8 Aberdeen 27 7 10 10 27 30 31
9 St. Mirren 27 6 11 10 25 36 29
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 7 6 13 31 42 27
11 Hibernian 26 4 7 15 24 50 19
12 Dunfermline Athletic 27 4 7 16 29 59 19
-------------------------
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off