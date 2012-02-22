Feb 22 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Wednesday
Celtic 2 Dunfermline Athletic 0
Motherwell 4 Hibernian 3
Tuesday, February 21
Dundee United 4 Kilmarnock 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 28 23 2 3 60 16 71
2 Rangers * 27 19 4 4 51 16 51
3 Motherwell 27 14 6 7 38 32 48
4 Hearts 27 10 6 11 31 26 36
5 St. Johnstone 26 10 6 10 33 32 36
6 Dundee United 27 8 10 9 42 39 34
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 27 7 11 9 30 40 32
8 Aberdeen 27 7 10 10 27 30 31
9 St. Mirren 27 6 11 10 25 36 29
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 7 6 13 31 42 27
11 Hibernian 27 4 7 16 27 54 19
12 Dunfermline Athletic 28 4 7 17 29 61 19
-------------------------
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
St. Mirren v Aberdeen (1200)
Celtic v Motherwell (1500)
Hearts v Dundee United (1500)
Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1500)
St. Johnstone v Dunfermline Athletic (1500)
Sunday, February 26
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers (1245)