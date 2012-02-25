Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Celtic 1 Motherwell 0
Hearts 0 Dundee United 2
Kilmarnock 1 Hibernian 3
St. Johnstone 3 Dunfermline Athletic 1
St. Mirren 1 Aberdeen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 24 2 3 61 16 74
2 Rangers * 27 19 4 4 51 16 51
3 Motherwell 28 14 6 8 38 33 48
4 St. Johnstone 27 11 6 10 36 33 39
5 Dundee United 28 9 10 9 44 39 37
6 Hearts 28 10 6 12 31 28 36
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 28 7 11 10 28 31 32
8 Kilmarnock 28 7 11 10 31 43 32
9 St. Mirren 28 6 12 10 26 37 30
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 7 6 13 31 42 27
11 Hibernian 28 5 7 16 30 55 22
12 Dunfermline Athletic 29 4 7 18 30 64 19
-------------------------
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers (1245)
