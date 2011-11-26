Nov 26 Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Saturday Celtic 5 St. Mirren 0 Dunfermline Athletic 3 Aberdeen 3 Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 0 St. Johnstone 3 Hibernian 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 15 12 3 0 30 6 39 2 Celtic 16 11 2 3 34 14 35 3 Motherwell 16 9 3 4 20 18 30 4 St. Johnstone 15 6 5 4 18 12 23 5 Hearts 16 6 4 6 15 11 22 6 St. Mirren 16 5 5 6 14 19 20 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 16 4 6 6 21 26 18 8 Kilmarnock 15 3 7 5 20 25 16 9 Hibernian 16 3 5 8 16 26 14 10 Dunfermline Athletic 15 3 4 8 16 31 13 11 Aberdeen 14 3 3 8 14 18 12 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 3 3 10 20 32 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 27 Kilmarnock v Rangers (1245)