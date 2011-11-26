Nov 26 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Saturday
Celtic 5 St. Mirren 0
Dunfermline Athletic 3 Aberdeen 3
Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Motherwell 0 Dundee United 0
St. Johnstone 3 Hibernian 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 15 12 3 0 30 6 39
2 Celtic 16 11 2 3 34 14 35
3 Motherwell 16 9 3 4 20 18 30
4 St. Johnstone 15 6 5 4 18 12 23
5 Hearts 16 6 4 6 15 11 22
6 St. Mirren 16 5 5 6 14 19 20
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 16 4 6 6 21 26 18
8 Kilmarnock 15 3 7 5 20 25 16
9 Hibernian 16 3 5 8 16 26 14
10 Dunfermline Athletic 15 3 4 8 16 31 13
11 Aberdeen 14 3 3 8 14 18 12
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 3 3 10 20 32 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Kilmarnock v Rangers (1245)