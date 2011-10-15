Oct 15 Scottish Premier League results and
standings on Saturday
Aberdeen 3 Dundee United 1
Dunfermline Athletic 0 Hearts 2
Hibernian 0 Motherwell 1
Kilmarnock 3 Celtic 3
Rangers 1 St. Mirren 1
St. Johnstone 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 11 9 2 0 23 4 29
2 Motherwell 11 7 1 3 14 13 22
3 Celtic 10 6 1 3 21 11 19
4 Hearts 11 5 3 3 13 6 18
5 St. Johnstone 11 5 3 3 15 10 18
6 St. Mirren 11 3 4 4 9 10 13
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 11 3 3 5 11 12 12
8 Kilmarnock 11 2 5 4 15 18 11
9 Dundee United 11 2 4 5 15 22 10
10 Hibernian 11 2 3 6 11 19 9
11 Dunfermline Athletic 10 2 3 5 11 22 9
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 2 2 7 10 21 8
1-6: Promotion Play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off