Aug 6 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Saturday
Dundee United 1 St. Mirren 1
Dunfermline Athletic 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
2 St. Mirren 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
3 Motherwell 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
4 Rangers 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
5 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Hibernian 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
-------------------------
7 Dunfermline Athletic 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
8 Kilmarnock 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
9 Hearts 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
10 Aberdeen 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
11 St. Johnstone 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
1-6: Promotion Play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 7
Aberdeen v Celtic (1115)
Motherwell v Hearts (1400)