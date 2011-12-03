Dec 3 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Saturday
Hearts 1 St. Johnstone 2
Kilmarnock 2 Aberdeen 0
Rangers 2 Dunfermline Athletic 1
St. Mirren 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Played on Friday
Motherwell 0 Hibernian 1 aband.46'
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 17 13 3 1 32 8 42
2 Celtic 16 11 2 3 34 14 35
3 Motherwell 16 9 3 4 20 18 30
4 St. Johnstone 16 7 5 4 20 13 26
5 Hearts 17 6 4 7 16 13 22
6 Kilmarnock 17 5 7 5 23 25 22
-------------------------
7 St. Mirren 17 5 5 7 15 21 20
8 Dundee United 16 4 6 6 21 26 18
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 4 3 10 22 33 15
10 Hibernian 16 3 5 8 16 26 14
11 Dunfermline Athletic 17 3 5 9 20 36 14
12 Aberdeen 16 3 4 9 17 23 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 4
Dundee United v Celtic (1245)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories