Sept 18 Scottish Premier League result and
standings on Sunday.
Rangers 4 Celtic 2
Played on Saturday
Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 2
Dundee United 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Dunfermline Athletic 2 Hibernian 2
Hearts 2 St. Mirren 0
Motherwell 0 St. Johnstone 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 7 6 1 0 15 3 19
2 Celtic 7 5 0 2 16 6 15
3 Motherwell 8 4 1 3 9 12 13
4 Hearts 8 3 3 2 9 4 12
5 Kilmarnock 7 2 4 1 11 8 10
6 St. Johnstone 7 2 3 2 7 6 9
-------------------------
7 Dunfermline Athletic 7 2 3 2 11 12 9
8 Dundee United 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
9 St. Mirren 8 2 3 3 4 7 9
10 Aberdeen 8 1 3 4 4 10 6
11 Hibernian 7 1 2 4 5 12 5
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 1 2 5 8 16 5
1-6: Promotion Play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
