Oct 2 Scottish Premier League results
and standings on Sunday.
Hearts 2 Celtic 0
Played on Saturday
Dundee United 1 Motherwell 3
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Mirren 1
Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone 2
Rangers 1 Hibernian 0
Played on Friday
Aberdeen 4 Dunfermline Athletic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 10 9 1 0 22 3 28
2 Motherwell 10 6 1 3 13 13 19
3 Celtic 9 6 0 3 18 8 18
4 Hearts 10 4 3 3 11 6 15
5 St. Johnstone 10 4 3 3 13 10 15
6 St. Mirren 10 3 3 4 8 9 12
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 10 2 4 4 12 15 10
8 Dundee United 10 2 4 4 14 19 10
9 Aberdeen 10 2 3 5 8 11 9
10 Hibernian 10 2 3 5 11 18 9
11 Dunfermline Athletic 9 2 3 4 11 20 9
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 2 2 6 10 19 8