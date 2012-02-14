Feb 14 Scottish Premier League standings on
Tuesday after Rangers were deducted 10 points for entering
administration
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 26 21 2 3 53 16 65
2 Rangers * 26 19 4 3 51 15 51
3 Motherwell 25 12 6 7 31 29 42
4 Hearts 26 10 6 10 31 23 36
5 St. Johnstone 25 10 5 10 33 32 35
6 Dundee United 25 7 9 9 38 39 30
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 26 7 9 10 27 30 30
8 Kilmarnock 25 6 11 8 29 36 29
9 St. Mirren 26 6 10 10 25 36 28
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 7 5 13 30 41 26
11 Hibernian 25 4 7 14 24 45 19
12 Dunfermline Athletic 26 4 6 16 28 58 18
-------------------------
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 18
Dundee United v St. Mirren (1500)
Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Hearts (1500)
Rangers v Kilmarnock (1500)
Sunday, February 19
Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1245)
Hibernian v Celtic (1500)