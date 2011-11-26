BELGRADE Nov 26 Serbian champions Partizan
Belgrade won an ill-tempered derby 2-0 at Red Star on Saturday
to charge seven points clear of their city rivals at the top of
the league.
Midfielder Zvonimir Vukic and striker Marko Scepovic scored
second-half goals for the leaders to stretch their unbeaten
league record against Red Star to nine games.
"We came here to win and got the result we wanted because we
were more relaxed. Red Star were under much more pressure,"
Partizan coach Aleksandar Stanojevic told a news conference.
The first half failed to produce many fireworks on the pitch
but there were plenty off it as both sets of fans hurled dozens
of flares on the athletics track and forced two 10-minute delays
in freezing weather.
The kickoff had been held up after Red Star supporters set
off fireworks, with smoke billowing around the Marakana stadium
and forcing much of the crowd to cover their faces with scarves.
A fire crew also had to extinguish a blaze on the track
section in the fourth minute as Partizan fans replied with their
own pyrotechnics.
Rival players and staff were then involved in a touchline
brawl on the halftime whistle while the Partizan team were left
in the dugout during the break, having refused to enter the
tunnel after Red Star supporters hurled firecrackers at them.
During the week Red Star, who are second in the table with
29 points from 13 games, removed all seats from the south tier
of the stadium due to safety concerns.
Newspapers splashed photos of seats being dismantled in the
55,000-capacity stadium where rival fans often rip them up
during derby matches.
SUPERB GOALS
Red Star dominated the opening half and Brazilian midfielder
Evandro wasted their best chance when his 40th-minute penalty
struck the post.
The miss turned the game Partizan's way and the visitors,
chasing a record fifth successive league title, delighted their
followers with two superb goals.
Vukic sent the away end into raptures when he weaved his way
past two defenders and rifled in a crisp low shot from 12 metres
after good work by Scepovic in the 71st minute.
The robust provider turned scorer seven minutes later,
taking a long through ball in his stride and poking it past
advancing keeper Boban Bajkovic having raced beyond his marker.
"The halftime scuffle broke out after my counterpart Robert
Prosinecki mistook my complaints to the referee over the penalty
for something he thought I might have said to him," said
Stanojevic.
Prosinecki, who as a player won the European Cup with Red
Star in 1991 and took over as coach last December, acknowledged
his team faced a mammoth task to wrestle the league title away
from their bitter foes.
"Unfortunately all I can do now is congratulate Partizan.
It's going to be very difficult to catch up with them because
this is a hard defeat to swallow," he said.
"We are behind Partizan in terms of quality. We have to dig
in and work much harder to break their stranglehold of domestic
trophies."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)