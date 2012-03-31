Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
BELGRADE, March 31 Rad Belgrade have fired their spokesman Vladimir Savic for mocking Partizan coach Avram Grant ahead of their Serbian first division match on Saturday, club officials said.
In a texted message to the media notifying them of Rad's pre-match news conference, Savic wrote that the clash with Partizan "would show whether Grant can become a Red Star legend like he became a Millwall legend".
Savic was referring to a banner flown by a plane over West Ham's DW stadium last season during their 3-2 defeat by Wigan, which sealed the club's relegation from the Premier League with Grant in charge.
A group of Millwall fans had claimed responsibility for the banner taunting Grant and West Ham.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by John Mehaffey)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.