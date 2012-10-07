BELGRADE Oct 7 Partizan Belgrade beat 10-man Javor Ivanjica 2-1 to go top in Serbia on Sunday but their victory was marred by an injury to goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

The Serbian international suffered a collar bone injury and is doubtful for the 2014 World Cup qualifier at home to Belgium on Friday.

Partizan top the standings on 21 points from eight matches after city rivals Red Star suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at struggling Spartak Subotica.

Striker Marko Scepovic fired Partizan into an early lead before Nigerian Ifeanyi Onyilo equalised against the run of play in the 33rd minute.

Onyilo turned villain after the break and was shown a red card for diving in the penalty box, allowing the home side to take full advantage as teenager Aleksandar Mitrovic headed the winner in the closing stages.

Having gone top of the table on Wednesday for the first time in two years, Red Star's run of six successive wins was ended by a fired-up Spartak side.

Midfielder Slobodan Novakovic rifled in a rasping shot from the edge of the box and scored an opportunist third, either side of Djordje Despotovic's stunning strike from 25 metres with his weaker, left foot in a rip-roaring first half.

Red Star twice struck the woodwork after the break but a well organised Spartak defence held firm as they moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

"The whole system was wrong today, I felt we could have got back into the match if we scored one but we failed in every department and will take home lessons to be learned," said Red Star coach Aleksandar Jankovic. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Justin Palmer)