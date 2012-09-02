By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, Sept 2 Serbian champions Partizan
Belgrade came from behind to beat city rivals OFK 3-1 on Sunday,
but their success was marred by serious crowd trouble among
groups of their own fans.
Red Star also made hard work of their 3-2 home win over
first division newcomers Radnicki Nis, with new signing Ognjen
Mudrinski scoring a hat-trick on his debut.
Defending champions Partizan fell behind to an early goal by
Stefan Brkic, before Lazar Markovic drew level.
A Danijel Gasic own goal then put the defending champions
ahead, with substitute Stefan Scepovic securing the win 10
minutes from time, lifting them to second in the table, one
point behind leaders Vojvodina Novi Sad.
Two groups of visiting Partizan fans started hurling rocks
at each other shortly before halftime and then shattered a fence
separating them, forcing police to form a buffer zone to calm
the situation.
The two fan factions battling for supremacy in Partizan's
kop have been at loggerheads for several years and are also
housed on separate tiers during Partizan's home games.
Red Star were reeling from their Europa League elimination
by French side Bordeaux on Thursday and looked destined for a
second successive defeat under new coach Aleksandar Jankovic.
Goals by striker Aleksandar Jovanovic either side of
Mudrinski's equaliser gave Radnicki a 2-1 first-half lead, but
the visitors were swiftly punished after Stefan Stefanovic
missed a sitter on the hour.
Mudrinski, who joined Red Star from Jagodina several hours
before Friday's transfer deadline, drew level with a close-range
finish barely a minute later, before grabbing a stoppage-time
winner in front of a delighted home crowd.
