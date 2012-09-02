BELGRADE, Sept 2 Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade came from behind to beat city rivals OFK 3-1 on Sunday, but their success was marred by serious crowd trouble among groups of their own fans.

Red Star also made hard work of their 3-2 home win over first division newcomers Radnicki Nis, with new signing Ognjen Mudrinski scoring a hat-trick on his debut.

Defending champions Partizan fell behind to an early goal by Stefan Brkic, before Lazar Markovic drew level.

A Danijel Gasic own goal then put the defending champions ahead, with substitute Stefan Scepovic securing the win 10 minutes from time, lifting them to second in the table, one point behind leaders Vojvodina Novi Sad.

Two groups of visiting Partizan fans started hurling rocks at each other shortly before halftime and then shattered a fence separating them, forcing police to form a buffer zone to calm the situation.

The two fan factions battling for supremacy in Partizan's kop have been at loggerheads for several years and are also housed on separate tiers during Partizan's home games.

Red Star were reeling from their Europa League elimination by French side Bordeaux on Thursday and looked destined for a second successive defeat under new coach Aleksandar Jankovic.

Goals by striker Aleksandar Jovanovic either side of Mudrinski's equaliser gave Radnicki a 2-1 first-half lead, but the visitors were swiftly punished after Stefan Stefanovic missed a sitter on the hour.

Mudrinski, who joined Red Star from Jagodina several hours before Friday's transfer deadline, drew level with a close-range finish barely a minute later, before grabbing a stoppage-time winner in front of a delighted home crowd. (Editing by Matt Barker)