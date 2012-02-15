MILAN Feb 15 The
w orld players' union FIFPro said it was
"unbelievable" that the Serbian FA has decided to press charges
against a former player who said he had been confronted with
non-payment, threats and blackmail during his career in the
country.
FIFPro said the situation for players in Serbia was "dire"
and the FSS should be focusing on stamping out the many abuses
committed against them.
Dragisa Pejovic made the allegations about soccer in Serbia
during an event organised in Brussels last week when FIFPro
released its so-called Black Book, documenting what it said was
maltreatment of players in Eastern Europe.
"This is unheard of," FIFPro secretary general Theo van
Seggelen said in a statement. "The football association should
be seriously addressing the abuses in Serbian football, because
there are a lot of those.
"Players are not paid, players are extorted, players are
abused, and players are forced to cooperate in match fixing.
That is what the Serbian association must address."
"This reaction by the Serbian FA highlights just how dire
the situation in Serbia and other countries in Eastern Europe
is. The position of the professional footballer under employment
law is simply lousy."
"Instead of getting to work on the accusations from Dragisa
Pejovic and a number of other players in Serbia about the high
level of abuse...the football association prefer to protect the
people who are really responsible. Unbelievable."
The FSS confirmed on its website (www.fss.rs) that it had
pressed charges against Pejovic.
"We expect Pejovic to present facts evidence for his claims
so that his allegations do not remain just something he has said
to the media," said disciplinary committee chairman Slobodan
Pajovic.
Pejovic told the FIFPro event that he had been confronted
with non-payment, violence, threats and blackmail and that,
under enormous pressure from the club management, he had
participated in manipulating matches.
He said he received threats that his legs would be broken if
he did not co-operate.
The former Borac Cacak left back also told Belgrade media
last week he was asked by the club's top officials to put in no
effort in a league match at home against Partizan Belgrade in
2008 and to deliberately give away a penalty in the 70th minute
if the score was still goalless at that point.
"FIFPro is fully behind Dragisa Pejovic and the Serbian
trade union for professional footballers, Nezavisnost," said Van
Seggelen.
"They all have the good of Serbian football in mind, they
have stuck out their necks and because of this are now facing
enormous pressure in their own country. That is why they deserve
the complete support of all their colleagues worldwide."
