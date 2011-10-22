BELGRADE Oct 22 Red Star president Vladan Lukic
has fined nine of the team's players for lack of commitment
after their 3-1 friendly win over lower league rivals Jedinstvo
Surcin, Belgrade media reported on Saturday.
Brazilian forward Bruno Mezenga, who scored one of the
goals, and defender Nikola Petkovic were reportedly fined 5,000
euros each while seven other players including captain Nenad
Kovacevic were fined 500 euros each.
"The club has a very clear rulebook on rewards and fines and
this was the time to give some players a timely reminder that
their lack of commitment for Red Star will not be tolerated,"
Lukic was quoted as saying.
Coach Robert Prosinecki added: "I concurred with the course
of action taken and some of these players will be left out of
the team for our league match against Novi Pazar (later on
Saturday)."
Jedinstvo, who play in the sixth tier of Serbia's football
pyramid, were level 1-1 with Red Star in Wednesday's match
before the 1991 European Cup winners scored two late goals.
Red Star, who are chasing their first league title since
2007, were two points behind champions and leaders Partizan
Belgrade ahead of Saturday's home game with lowly Novi Pazar.
