BELGRADE Oct 22 Red Star president Vladan Lukic has fined nine of the team's players for lack of commitment after their 3-1 friendly win over lower league rivals Jedinstvo Surcin, Belgrade media reported on Saturday.

Brazilian forward Bruno Mezenga, who scored one of the goals, and defender Nikola Petkovic were reportedly fined 5,000 euros each while seven other players including captain Nenad Kovacevic were fined 500 euros each.

"The club has a very clear rulebook on rewards and fines and this was the time to give some players a timely reminder that their lack of commitment for Red Star will not be tolerated," Lukic was quoted as saying.

Coach Robert Prosinecki added: "I concurred with the course of action taken and some of these players will be left out of the team for our league match against Novi Pazar (later on Saturday)."

Jedinstvo, who play in the sixth tier of Serbia's football pyramid, were level 1-1 with Red Star in Wednesday's match before the 1991 European Cup winners scored two late goals.

Red Star, who are chasing their first league title since 2007, were two points behind champions and leaders Partizan Belgrade ahead of Saturday's home game with lowly Novi Pazar.

