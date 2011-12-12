BELGRADE Dec 12 Red Star Belgrade coach Robert
Prosinecki has put 11 players on the transfer list after the
1991 European Cup winners endured a poor first half of the
season.
Red Star headed into the December-March winter break 10
points behind Serbian champions and league leaders Partizan
Belgrade. They also suffered a 20th successive early exit from
European competition.
Once a force in Europe, Red Star are now a pale shadow of
the side who won Europe's premier club competition before
political strife in the Balkans in the 1990s and economic
mismanagement at the club reduced them to also-rans.
"We need to inject fresh blood into the club at once by
adding young talents from Red Star's academy," Prosinecki told
reporters on Monday.
"They are the club's future and I am convinced that's the
only right way of looking at things because signing players who
become surplus to requirements after six months is not the best
policy," he said.
The list of players shown the exit door includes captain
Milan Vilotic, former international midfielder Nenad Kovacevic,
Ghana defender Lee Addy and striker Andrija Kaludjerovic.
Red Star have added three players from their youth ranks to
the first-team squad and are set to sign left back Filip
Mladenovic from first division rivals Borac Cacak.
Prosinecki acknowledged rekindling even a fraction of past
glory at the debt-ridden club would be a tall order.
"Building a team capable of giving our fans something to
cheer about will take time and we can only think of domestic
silverware again in a few years," he said.
"We also need to buy several quality players to add steel to
a team based on youngsters but it's up to the board to decide
whether we can afford them."
