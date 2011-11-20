Nov 20 Results and standings from the Serbian
championship on Sunday
Hajduk Kula 1 FK Novi Pazar 0
Rad Belgrade 1 BSK 1
Played on Saturday
Jagodina 1 Red Star Belgrade 3
OFK Belgrade 1 Radnicki Kragujevac 3
Partizan Belgrade 5 Borac Cacak 1
Sloboda Point Sevojno 4 Metalac 1
Spartak Subotica 1 Javor 0
Vojvodina Novi Sad 2 Smederevo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Partizan Belgrade 12 11 0 1 28 5 33
-------------------------
2 Red Star Belgrade 12 9 2 1 25 7 29
3 Radnicki Kragujevac 12 6 6 0 20 9 24
-------------------------
4 Sloboda Point Sevojno 12 6 4 2 18 12 22
-------------------------
5 Vojvodina Novi Sad 12 5 6 1 21 8 21
6 Jagodina 12 5 3 4 14 11 18
7 Spartak Subotica 12 4 6 2 11 11 18
8 Hajduk Kula 12 5 3 4 11 14 18
9 Rad Belgrade 12 3 4 5 14 10 13
10 OFK Belgrade 12 4 1 7 13 19 13
11 BSK 12 3 4 5 8 14 13
12 Javor 12 3 2 7 6 14 11
13 Smederevo 12 3 1 8 7 16 10
14 Borac Cacak 12 1 4 7 5 17 7
-------------------------
15 FK Novi Pazar 12 1 4 7 5 21 7
16 Metalac 12 0 4 8 6 24 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
