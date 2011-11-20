Nov 20 Results and standings from the Serbian championship on Sunday Hajduk Kula 1 FK Novi Pazar 0 Rad Belgrade 1 BSK 1

Played on Saturday Jagodina 1 Red Star Belgrade 3 OFK Belgrade 1 Radnicki Kragujevac 3 Partizan Belgrade 5 Borac Cacak 1 Sloboda Point Sevojno 4 Metalac 1 Spartak Subotica 1 Javor 0 Vojvodina Novi Sad 2 Smederevo 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Partizan Belgrade 12 11 0 1 28 5 33 ------------------------- 2 Red Star Belgrade 12 9 2 1 25 7 29 3 Radnicki Kragujevac 12 6 6 0 20 9 24 ------------------------- 4 Sloboda Point Sevojno 12 6 4 2 18 12 22 ------------------------- 5 Vojvodina Novi Sad 12 5 6 1 21 8 21 6 Jagodina 12 5 3 4 14 11 18 7 Spartak Subotica 12 4 6 2 11 11 18 8 Hajduk Kula 12 5 3 4 11 14 18 9 Rad Belgrade 12 3 4 5 14 10 13 10 OFK Belgrade 12 4 1 7 13 19 13 11 BSK 12 3 4 5 8 14 13 12 Javor 12 3 2 7 6 14 11 13 Smederevo 12 3 1 8 7 16 10 14 Borac Cacak 12 1 4 7 5 17 7 ------------------------- 15 FK Novi Pazar 12 1 4 7 5 21 7 16 Metalac 12 0 4 8 6 24 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation

