BELGRADE Nov 23 Red Star Belgrade will
remove all seats from the south tier of their stadium due to
safety concerns for the Serbian first division derby with city
rivals Partizan on Saturday, club officials said.
Daily newspapers on Wednesday splashed photos of seats being
dismantled in Red Star's 55,000-capacity stadium, where rival
fans often ripped them up during derbies which have a history of
crowd trouble.
Partizan's most passionate fans, who usually occupy the
south tier for the Belgrade derby, will now have to stand
throughout Saturday's showdown.
"We made the decision after consultations with police and
the Serbian interior ministry's request to do this," Red Star
secretary general Djordje Stefanovic told Belgrade media.
"Past experience suggests this is the best course of action
although we are aware it may not go down too well with the
fans," he added.
Seats in the other stands for the home fans will remain in
place.
Although the last few Belgrade derbies were incident-free
after being played amid tight security, fierce clashes between
rivals fans have resulted in several deaths and hundreds of
serious injuries down the years.
In 1999, a Red Star fan was killed at Partizan's stadium
during the derby after the home supporters launched a flare from
their end into the away fans section.
The fixture in October 2000 at Red Star's ground was
abandoned after only three minutes, when both sets of fans
invaded the pitch while Red Star supporters also attacked and
injured several Partizan players.
First division high commissioner Miodrag Jankovic said the
stadium's capacity would also be reduced by up to 10 percent to
make room for more security stewards.
"This is a normal procedure for a high-risk match but we
expect sportsmanlike behaviour by both groups," he said.
Champions and league leaders Partizan, who are chasing a
record fifth successive league title, are four points ahead of
second-placed Red Star.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)