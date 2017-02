BELGRADE Oct 24 Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has quit the Serbian national team after their failure to qualify for the Euro 2012 finals in Poland and Ukraine, the Serbian Football Association (FSS) said on its website (www.fss.rs) on Monday.

"The FSS wishes to thank Vidic for everything he has done for Serbian football...we respect his decision and we wish to underscore the national team's doors will be open for him if he chooses to return," it said.