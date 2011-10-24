* Vidic quits after Serbia fail to reach Euro 2012
* Manchester United defender stung by media criticism
(adds byline, detail, quotes)
By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, Oct 24 Nemanja Vidic has quit the
Serbian national team after their failure to qualify for the
Euro 2012 finals in Poland and Ukraine, the Serbian Football
Association (FSS) said on Monday.
The FSS published a statement by the Manchester United
defender, who said media and fan criticism over his recent
performances for Serbia had persuaded him to hang up his
international boots.
"The basic reason for my international retirement is that my
commitment for the national team has been criticised by the
media and therefore by the public as well for some time now,"
the FSS website quoted Vidic as saying.
"I've been under fire although I turned up to play for
Serbia even when I was injured and sometimes I did so against
the advice of my club."
His international retirement follows that of fellow top
Serbian player Dejan Stankovic but Vidic hopes the team can now
thrive.
"I have come forward with this statement in order to root
out any hear-say talk as to why I'm quitting the national team,
to make sure they keep a good atmosphere ahead of the 2014 World
Cup qualifiers," added the centre back.
"I am also convinced the upcoming generation has the
potential to give the nation plenty to cheer about and I will be
with them whole-heartedly as a fan."
MISSED PENALTY
Vidic, who has scored two goals in 56 internationals, could
not have ended his Serbia career on a more sour note after
missing a penalty in a 1-0 defeat by Slovenia on Oct. 11 which
knocked Serbia out of contention for next year's finals.
Having won the man of the match award on his debut, a 1-1
Euro 2004 qualifying draw against Italy in October 2002, Vidic
quickly became the backbone of the national team's defence.
However, he missed all three games in the 2006 World Cup
when Serbia and Montenegro played as one country and lost all
their matches.
Vidic, who had joined Manchester United from Spartak Moscow
in January that year, was suspended for Serbia and Montenegro's
opening 1-0 defeat by Netherlands and injured his knee in
practice ahead of the 6-0 drubbing by Argentina.
He was flown home to Belgrade, where he had won one league
title with 1991 European Cup winners Red Star, before the final
3-2 defeat by Ivory Coast.
Vidic first came under fire after giving away a needless
penalty in Serbia's 1-0 win over Germany in the 2010 World Cup
and was then blamed for a crunch 2-1 defeat by Australia which
knocked the Serbs out of the competition.
Australia's opening goal came after midfielder Tim Cahill
leapt over Vidic to head the ball home, prompting Serb media and
many fans to say that a player of his stature "should have done
better".
The missed penalty against Slovenia, when Serbia needed a
win to clinch a Euro 2012 playoff berth, proved to be the final
straw for the 30-year old.
"The FSS wishes to thank Vidic for everything he has done
for Serbian football...we respect his decision and we wish to
underscore the national team's doors will be open for him if he
chooses to return," the Serbian FA said.
"We would be honoured to have Vidic back in the national
team because Serbia's football is heavily indebted to him for
all his accomplishments."
Vidic -- dogged by injury this term -- has won four league
titles, one Champions League as well as a FIFA Club World Cup
and three League Cups with Manchester United.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)